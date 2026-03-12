Business Today
Russian Oil Twist: U.S. Calls India A “Good Actor” As Global Energy Crisis Deepens

  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 12, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 12, 2026, 2:36 PM IST

As the war in West Asia intensifies, global oil supply chains are facing fresh disruptions. With tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz limited, energy markets are tightening, forcing countries to rethink their oil strategies. In the middle of this crisis, the United States has sparked debate after suggesting that India is being temporarily allowed to continue buying Russian oil. The White House described India as a “good actor,” hinting at a possible shift in Washington’s position on New Delhi’s Russian oil purchases. However, the statement has also raised questions about whether the move is strategic posturing by the Trump administration. U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor acknowledged that India’s oil purchases from Russia are part of broader efforts to stabilise global energy markets. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reiterated that India has always prioritised national interest while securing energy supplies. With West Asia in turmoil and global alignments shifting, the evolving U.S.-India energy equation is drawing global attention.

