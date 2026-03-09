S. Jaishankar In Parliament On West Asia War & Safety Of Indians In Gulf

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar apprised the Rajya Sabha on Monday regarding the escalating conflict in West Asia, which began on February 28, 2026. Addressing the House, Mr Jaishankar confirmed that the fighting involving Israel, the United States, and Iran has spread to Gulf states. He revealed that India has "sadly already lost two Indian marinas " and one remains missing. The Minister highlighted that the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on March 1 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assess the safety of the one crore Indian citizens in the region. He noted that the conflict impacts India's energy security and the $200 billion annual trade partnership. Mr Jaishankar reiterated India's call for restraint, stating that "dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued" to de-escalate tensions.