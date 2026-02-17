Business Today
S Jaishankar Warns Global Order Is Crumbling, Says World Entering Dangerous Twilight Zone

  New Delhi,
  Feb 17, 2026,
  Updated Feb 17, 2026, 9:50 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the global order is undergoing a profound transformation, warning that the transition will be messy, risky, and unpredictable. Speaking on the changing international landscape, he noted that economics is increasingly giving way to politics, security, and technology—especially in the age of artificial intelligence. Jaishankar outlined six key global trends, including US re-industrialisation, China’s manufacturing push, intensifying tech competition, shifting energy flows, rising risk-taking, and contentious migration. Highlighting India’s approach, he said nimble domestic policies, diversified partnerships, and political stability have helped the country navigate global turbulence. He also stressed the growing urgency of de-risking supply chains amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty.

