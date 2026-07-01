Sabarimala Gold Scam: SIT Names LDF-Linked Officials, High Court Orders Stringent Legal Action!

The sanctity of faith faces a grave challenge as the SIT's interim report to the Kerala High Court confirms a criminal conspiracy to misappropriate gold from the iconic Sabarimala temple. Former Devaswom President P.S. Prashanth and board member A. Ajikumar are among those named in a plot to replace original gold cladding with inferior plating. This scandal, echoing the recent donation embezzlement controversy at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, has sparked intense political friction. While the BJP demands swift accountability, the accused face charges of forgery and breach of trust. These incidents have fueled a nationwide debate over the urgent need for transparency, judicial oversight, and systemic reform in temple administration.