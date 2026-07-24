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"Sack Education Minister First": Rahul Gandhi Vs Rijiju Clash Locks Parliament Over NEET Debate

"Sack Education Minister First": Rahul Gandhi Vs Rijiju Clash Locks Parliament Over NEET Debate

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delh,
  • Jul 24, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 24, 2026, 10:33 PM IST

A major standoff erupted in Parliament between Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju over the NEET paper leak controversy. While Rijiju accused the Opposition of making excuses to avoid a structured debate despite the government proposing a new anti-paper leak law, Rahul Gandhi laid down three non-negotiable conditions. Demanding the immediate sacking of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, action against police for beating protesting students, and an apology from PM Modi, Gandhi declared no discussion would take place until Pradhan is removed. He also alleged his microphone was muted when responding to Rijiju.

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