Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
"Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra": FDA Chief Tukaram Munde Defends Statewide Crackdown On Eateries

"Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra": FDA Chief Tukaram Munde Defends Statewide Crackdown On Eateries

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 31, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026, 4:22 PM IST

In an exclusive interview with Rajdeep Sardesai, Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Munde defended his aggressive enforcement against non-compliant eateries, clubs, and government canteens across the state. Dismissing claims of a personal crusade, Munde highlighted the shift under the Food Safety and Standards Act from merely curbing adulteration to enforcing strict hygiene standards. He explained his "E3" framework—Empowering citizens, Enabling businesses, and Enforcing laws—clarifying that non-compliant outlets are given two weeks to rectify issues, balancing public health protection with local business continuity. 

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended