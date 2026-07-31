"Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra": FDA Chief Tukaram Munde Defends Statewide Crackdown On Eateries

In an exclusive interview with Rajdeep Sardesai, Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Munde defended his aggressive enforcement against non-compliant eateries, clubs, and government canteens across the state. Dismissing claims of a personal crusade, Munde highlighted the shift under the Food Safety and Standards Act from merely curbing adulteration to enforcing strict hygiene standards. He explained his "E3" framework—Empowering citizens, Enabling businesses, and Enforcing laws—clarifying that non-compliant outlets are given two weeks to rectify issues, balancing public health protection with local business continuity.