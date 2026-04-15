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Samrat Choudhary Becomes Bihar's New CM | From ‘Turban Vow’ To Top Post

Samrat Choudhary Becomes Bihar's New CM | From ‘Turban Vow’ To Top Post

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 15, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 15, 2026, 1:20 PM IST

A vow, a turban, and a political journey come full circle. Samrat Choudhary, who once pledged to remove his turban only after “dethroning” Nitish Kumar, now steps in as Bihar’s new Chief Minister. From his early days in the Rashtriya Janata Dal to his rise in the Bharatiya Janata Party, his journey reflects strategy, shifts, and ambition. Rooted in Bihar’s complex caste and political landscape, his elevation marks a new chapter. From a symbolic turban to the seat of power—can he now deliver on governance and legacy?

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