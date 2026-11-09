Samvat 2083 Outlook | NSE Chief On FPIs, India's Growth, AI, Oil & Investor Protection

What will shape India's stock markets in Samvat 2083? In this wide-ranging Diwali special, Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares his outlook on India's equity markets, global capital flows and the country's economic prospects. Chauhan discusses returning foreign portfolio investors, easing oil prices, the cooling AI investment cycle and India's 7–7.5% growth trajectory. He also explains the strength of domestic savings, fiscal discipline and infrastructure spending, while highlighting NSE's technology and AI-led upgrades, faster trading systems and investor education initiatives. From balancing domestic and foreign capital to protecting retail investors, Chauhan addresses the opportunities and risks ahead. His message is clear: invest for the long term, avoid tips and understand derivatives before trading.