SC Flags NCERT Judiciary Chapter, Govt Steps In To Avert Executive–Judicial Faceoff

A potential confrontation between the judiciary and the executive was averted after the Supreme Court of India flagged a Class 8 NCERT textbook chapter on the judiciary. The chapter highlighted issues such as corruption, case backlog and shortage of judges. Surya Kant termed it a “calculated move” and said the court would not allow the judiciary to be defamed, while Justice Joymalya Bagchi said it went against the Constitution’s basic structure. Government sources indicated the chapter would be withdrawn. While NCERT has faced legal challenges earlier, the swift response stands out, even as concerns over judicial delays and corruption persist.