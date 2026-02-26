Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
SC Flags NCERT Judiciary Chapter, Govt Steps In To Avert Executive–Judicial Faceoff

SC Flags NCERT Judiciary Chapter, Govt Steps In To Avert Executive–Judicial Faceoff

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 26, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 26, 2026, 1:30 PM IST

A potential confrontation between the judiciary and the executive was averted after the Supreme Court of India flagged a Class 8 NCERT textbook chapter on the judiciary. The chapter highlighted issues such as corruption, case backlog and shortage of judges. Surya Kant termed it a “calculated move” and said the court would not allow the judiciary to be defamed, while Justice Joymalya Bagchi said it went against the Constitution’s basic structure. Government sources indicated the chapter would be withdrawn. While NCERT has faced legal challenges earlier, the swift response stands out, even as concerns over judicial delays and corruption persist.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended