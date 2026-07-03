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SC Puts Delhi DISCOM Audit On Hold | Big Relief In ₹38,500 Crore Power Case

SC Puts Delhi DISCOM Audit On Hold | Big Relief In ₹38,500 Crore Power Case

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra / Aneesha Mathur
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 3, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 3, 2026, 10:24 PM IST

The Supreme Court has ordered a status quo on the audit of Delhi's power distribution companies (DISCOMs), putting all audit proceedings on hold until July 15. The order temporarily halts both the Delhi government's proposed CAG audit and the private audit directed earlier by APTEL. The case centres around ₹38,500 crore worth of regulatory assets and the process to examine how they were created. The next hearing is expected to determine the scope and nature of the audit, with significant implications for Delhi's power sector and electricity regulation.

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