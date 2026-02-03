SC Slams Meta, WhatsApp On Data Privacy: ‘You Can’t Play With Data Of Indians’

The Supreme Court has delivered strong observations against Meta and WhatsApp over data privacy concerns, barring the messaging platform from sharing Indian user data with its parent company. Calling the practice a “decent way of committing private data theft”, the apex court questioned how ordinary citizens, including street vendors, could be expected to understand complex terms and conditions. The court warned Meta and WhatsApp that they cannot play with the fundamental right to privacy or the Constitution of India.

The Supreme Court also made it clear that it would not allow any India-specific information to be shared with Meta, underlining the seriousness of the issue. The court will hear cross appeals filed by Meta, WhatsApp and the Competition Commission of India against the NCLAT order on February 9. The case is being closely watched as it could have far-reaching implications for data protection, digital rights and the way Big Tech operates in India.