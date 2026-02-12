Business Today
SEBI Sharpens Research Push As Chair Tuhin Kanta Pandey Unveils Data-Driven Future For Markets

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 12, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 12, 2026, 4:59 PM IST

SEBI Chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the Securities and Exchange Board of India is sharpening its focus on policy-oriented, actionable research to strengthen market regulation and investor protection. He stressed the need for evidence-based decision-making, global best practices and alternative perspectives to guide policy. SEBI is also moving into regulatory impact assessment, with a dedicated committee and new institutional mechanisms to evaluate policy outcomes. Initiatives like Sambad aim to foster informed dialogue, while Dharohar preserves over 150 years of market history. Pandey underlined that India’s securities markets will be shaped by research quality, governance, behavioural insights and rigorous analysis, not technology alone.

TAGS:
