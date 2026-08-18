SEBI Warns Investors Against Live Trading Tips On Social Media, Advises Caution

SEBI has cautioned investors against taking real-time trading advice from live sessions on social media platforms. The regulator has flagged live trading strategies, entry and exit calls, stock recommendations, and claims made by unregistered individuals posing as market experts. Nachiket Kelkar, Business Today, explained that SEBI’s latest warning follows directions issued in May, which restricted the use of recent market price data for investor education. SEBI said some social media users are showcasing live trades, market patterns, and expected targets while offering trading strategies. Investors have been advised not to rely on such claims or make investment decisions based on live sessions and to deal only with SEBI-registered intermediaries.