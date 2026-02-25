Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
SECL’S Dalal Street Debut: Inside The 2027 IPO & Gevra’s Rise To The World’s Largest Coal Mine

SECL’S Dalal Street Debut: Inside The 2027 IPO & Gevra’s Rise To The World’s Largest Coal Mine

Aishwarya Patil
Aishwarya Patil
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 25, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 25, 2026, 1:13 PM IST

Following the blockbuster listing of Bharat Coking Coal, Coal India’s subsidiary, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), is gearing up for a high-stakes market debut in March 2027. We bring you an Exclusive conversation with Harish Duhan, Chairman & Managing Director of SECL (South Eastern Coalfields Limited) as Business Today's Aishwarya Patil speaks to him about increasing production, achieving the world’s largest coal mine status by 2027. He also talks about the Mega-3" projects (Gevra, Dipka, and Kusmunda) aimed at crossing the 200 MT mark by 2030. Beyond traditional mining, the company is pivoting towards simultaneously diversifying into critical minerals, gasification and more. With a projected revenue target of ₹5,000 Crore next year, SECL is positioning itself as a diversified energy giant ready for the public eye...Listen In for more

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended