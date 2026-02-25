SECL’S Dalal Street Debut: Inside The 2027 IPO & Gevra’s Rise To The World’s Largest Coal Mine

Following the blockbuster listing of Bharat Coking Coal, Coal India’s subsidiary, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), is gearing up for a high-stakes market debut in March 2027. We bring you an Exclusive conversation with Harish Duhan, Chairman & Managing Director of SECL (South Eastern Coalfields Limited) as Business Today's Aishwarya Patil speaks to him about increasing production, achieving the world’s largest coal mine status by 2027. He also talks about the Mega-3" projects (Gevra, Dipka, and Kusmunda) aimed at crossing the 200 MT mark by 2030. Beyond traditional mining, the company is pivoting towards simultaneously diversifying into critical minerals, gasification and more. With a projected revenue target of ₹5,000 Crore next year, SECL is positioning itself as a diversified energy giant ready for the public eye...Listen In for more