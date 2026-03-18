“Second Opinion Matters”: PM Modi Explains Why Two Houses Strengthen India’s Democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing Parliament, highlighted the importance of “second opinion” in India’s democratic system. He explained how the two Houses of Parliament strengthen decision-making by reviewing and refining each other’s work, making the process more robust and inclusive. Calling Parliament an “open university,” Modi said it offers invaluable learning, experience, and growth to every member. As he bid farewell to outgoing MPs, he praised their contributions and emphasized that their experience will continue to shape the nation even beyond their tenure. The Prime Minister extended his best wishes, noting that public service and nation-building remain an ongoing journey, not limited to time spent inside the House.