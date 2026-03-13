Sergio Gor Credits Modi-Trump Bond For Historic Trade Win | India Today Conclave

At the India Today Conclave 2026, U.S. Ambassador Sergio Gor revealed how the historic Indo-US trade deal was finalized in just one year — a feat far quicker than the EU’s 19-year pact. Gor credited the personal friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump for breaking deadlocks and accelerating negotiations. India’s tough negotiating reputation, paired with the U.S.’s focus on mutual benefit, created a win-win agreement. Gor cautioned that media speculation often misrepresents the deal but emphasized that it strengthens economic and strategic ties, paving the way for deeper cooperation in trade, investment, and technology.