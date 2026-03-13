Sergio Gor Defends H-1B Visa Delays, Says Not Targeting India | India Today Conclave

At the India Today Conclave 2026, U.S. Ambassador Sergio Gor addressed the ongoing H-1B visa backlogs affecting thousands of Indians. He clarified that the delays are part of broader global security and vetting measures, not specific to India. Gor reassured the Indian diaspora that the United States remains committed to welcoming skilled talent and that embassy operations are continuing to process applications. He emphasized the balance between ensuring border security and supporting global talent mobility. Indian professionals can expect ongoing efforts to reduce visa wait times, signaling America’s continued focus on collaboration with India while maintaining secure and efficient immigration processes.