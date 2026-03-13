Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Sergio Gor Defends H-1B Visa Delays, Says Not Targeting India | India Today Conclave

Sergio Gor Defends H-1B Visa Delays, Says Not Targeting India | India Today Conclave

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 13, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 13, 2026, 5:46 PM IST

At the India Today Conclave 2026, U.S. Ambassador Sergio Gor addressed the ongoing H-1B visa backlogs affecting thousands of Indians. He clarified that the delays are part of broader global security and vetting measures, not specific to India. Gor reassured the Indian diaspora that the United States remains committed to welcoming skilled talent and that embassy operations are continuing to process applications. He emphasized the balance between ensuring border security and supporting global talent mobility. Indian professionals can expect ongoing efforts to reduce visa wait times, signaling America’s continued focus on collaboration with India while maintaining secure and efficient immigration processes.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended