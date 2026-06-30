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Sergio Gor: India Relationship More Than Trades, Partnership In AI, Rare Earths, Tech & More

Sergio Gor: India Relationship More Than Trades, Partnership In AI, Rare Earths, Tech & More

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 30, 2026,
  • Updated Jun 30, 2026, 1:10 PM IST

The U.S. Ambassador To India, Sergio Gor describes the deepening ties between India and the U.S. Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit in Washington, DC on Monday, Jun 29, he said the US-India trade deal is in its "final steps", with only the last one per cent of negotiations left to be concluded. He also announced investments of a massive $20.5 billion by Indian companies into the US. "People ask, why is this taking so long? We've been at this for a year and a half. To put it into perspective, we've been trading for 20 years. So no matter what, once we beat the European deal, I think we're in good shape. But I'm determined to bring this to a close," he said.

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