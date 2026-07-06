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Serviced Over 1.4 Cars, Found No Traces Of E20 Damage: Maruti Suzuki

Serviced Over 1.4 Cars, Found No Traces Of E20 Damage: Maruti Suzuki

Aishwarya Patil
Aishwarya Patil
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 6, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 6, 2026, 1:07 PM IST

During a press briefing on Saturday, Rahul Bharti of Maruti Suzuki says that in the last 15 years Maruti Suzuki has serviced over 1.4 Crore cars and there were no signs of unusual wear and tear due to use to 20% blended Ethanol petrol in any of the cars. This comes on the heels of a discussion addressing concerns related to E20 petrol, a panel of 7 representatives from the automotive industry addressed questions surrounding the massive backlash and a whirlwind of criticism surrounding the fuel. Listen In

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