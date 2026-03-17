Shadow War In West Asia: Cyber Attacks, Spy Games And Covert Ops Intensify Conflict

As missiles and drones dominate the battlefield in West Asia, a parallel war is unfolding in the shadows — an intelligence battle driven by cyber networks, surveillance systems, and covert operations. From Israel’s Mossad tracking Iranian sleeper cells to the CIA’s reported role in providing intelligence and technical support, the conflict is increasingly being shaped by information warfare. Iran, on its part, has intensified its internal crackdown, with its intelligence agency VAJA targeting suspected foreign spies and alleged informants to prevent leaks. But beyond cyber operations, signs of traditional espionage tactics are also re-emerging. On February 28, the same day major U.S. and Israeli strikes were reported on Iran, a mysterious Persian radio broadcast surfaced, repeating coded words and numbers — reminiscent of Cold War-era “numbers stations” used to transmit secret instructions to agents. Experts say such techniques highlight how modern conflicts are blending old-school espionage with advanced cyber warfare. In today’s battles, the fight is not just on the ground or in the air — but in the invisible realm of intelligence, deception, and psychological strategy, making the West Asia conflict more complex and unpredictable than ever.