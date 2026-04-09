Shaktikanta Das Calls India ‘Safe Anchor’, Urges Businesses To Build Resilience Amid Global

Shaktikanta Das Principal Secretary to PM urged Indian businesses to build resilience amid global volatility, outlining a seven-point strategy including stronger balance sheets, supply chain diversification, job protection and reskilling. He described India as a “safe anchor” offering stability, predictability and long-term growth prospects. Das highlighted structural growth drivers already in motion—rising consumption from a young population, strong government capex, the PLI scheme boosting manufacturing, and expanding digital public infrastructure. He added that services exports and institutional strength further reinforce India’s economic resilience. According to him, these are not short-term tailwinds but durable, long-term drivers that position India to absorb global shocks and emerge stronger in the coming decade.