“Shared Values, Shared Focus”: UK Minister On Safe AI And Growing India–UK Tech Ties

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 16, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 16, 2026, 12:01 PM IST

Speaking in Bengaluru, UK Minister for AI and Online Safety Kanishka Narayan highlighted the deepening technology partnership between United Kingdom and India. He said the two nations are aligned on expanding AI adoption to create opportunities while ensuring its responsible use through strong safety and online protection measures. Emphasising shared values and priorities, Narayan noted that collaboration under the Free Trade Agreement provides a strong foundation. On the AI Summit, he said it would translate joint efforts into practical outcomes, taking UK–India technology cooperation a significant step forward and strengthening collaboration on innovation, regulation, and digital safety.

