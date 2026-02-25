Business Today
Shashi Tharoor: 'I Don't Know What Difference It Makes' To Rename Kerala To Keralam

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 25, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 25, 2026, 5:03 PM IST

The Centre has approved a proposal to officially rename the state of Kerala as “Keralam,” aligning its English name with its Malayalam identity. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the Union Cabinet’s nod to the move, describing it as recognition of the state’s linguistic and cultural heritage. However, the decision has sparked political debate. Shashi Tharoor questioned the significance of the change, noting that “Keralam” has always been the Malayalam name. He criticised the Centre, alleging that while development projects and institutions are pending, the government moved swiftly on the name change. The issue has now triggered a larger debate on symbolism versus substantive development.

