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Shashi Tharoor Vs Congress Again? Tharoor Questions Rahul's Gen-Z Outreach | Congress Hits Back

Shashi Tharoor Vs Congress Again? Tharoor Questions Rahul's Gen-Z Outreach | Congress Hits Back

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 10, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 10, 2026, 12:17 PM IST

Another Shashi Tharoor-Congress divide has come into focus, this time over Rahul Gandhi's Gen-Z outreach. Tharoor admitted that Rahul's "Chhatron Ki Goonj" campaign did not generate the same response as the recent CJP stir, arguing that political parties must give Gen Z a meaningful role or risk becoming irrelevant. Congress leaders, however, have defended Rahul and called the campaign successful. Tharoor's latest remarks come after several instances where he has publicly praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy, diplomacy, Operation Sindoor and global outreach. Is Tharoor increasingly charting his own political course? Here's what the latest Congress-versus-Tharoor friction reveals.

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