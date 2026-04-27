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Sheeshmahal 2.0: Delhi Minister Parvesh Varma Exposes Kejriwal’s New Luxury Bungalow

Sheeshmahal 2.0: Delhi Minister Parvesh Varma Exposes Kejriwal’s New Luxury Bungalow

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 27, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 27, 2026, 1:54 PM IST

The "Sheeshmahal" controversy has returned to haunt Arvind Kejriwal as he settles into his new Type-7 bungalow at 95, Lodhi Estate. BJP leader Parvesh Varma, who famously defeated Kejriwal in the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, has released fresh images alleging that the former CM’s new residence mirrors the "grandeur and luxury" of his previous official home. With Raghav Chadha and Swati Maliwal recently defecting to the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faces an uphill battle against corruption allegations. While AAP claims the images are fake, the row has once again put Kejriwal’s "Aam Aadmi" image under the scanner of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

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