Shipping Ministry: 25 Indians Repatriated As Ports Stay Congestion-Free And LPG Operations Continue

Rajesh Kumar Sinha from the Shipping Ministry, Government of India, shared key updates on port operations and ongoing evacuation efforts. In the last 24 hours, 25 Indian nationals have been successfully repatriated from various ports and locations in the affected region. The control room has remained highly active, handling 125 phone calls and 450 emails, reflecting continued coordination and public outreach. Meanwhile, cargo discharge operations from LPG carriers Shivalik and Nanda Devi are progressing smoothly as per oil companies’ schedules, ensuring no disruption in supply. At the Visakhapatnam Port Authority, around 2,250 square meters of additional storage space has been created to manage cargo efficiently. Importantly, officials confirmed that no congestion has been reported at any port, highlighting stable and well-managed port operations. The government continues to monitor the situation closely while maintaining seamless logistics and support systems.