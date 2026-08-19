Shiprocket IPO Lists At 35% Premium: CEO Says India Is Backing Its Global MSME Mission

Shiprocket made a strong debut in the stock market, with its IPO listing at a reported 35% premium after receiving around 100 times subscription. Shiprocket MD & CEO Saahil Goel called the response a major validation of the company’s mission to help Indian small businesses grow through technology. He said the platform helps MSMEs digitise operations, manage payments, advertising, shipping, fulfilment and sell products on global marketplaces. Goel highlighted the vast opportunity in India’s MSME sector, saying Shiprocket currently serves only a small fraction of the country’s businesses. He said the IPO response gives the company confidence to expand its reach further.