Shirtless Protest Leaves Congress Isolated As Allies Distance Themselves, Political Heat Mounts

A shirtless protest on a global platform has erupted into a full-scale political storm, placing the Congress at the centre of a widening controversy. The BJP moved quickly to capitalise, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching a sharp attack, accusing the Congress of indulging in “naked politics.” However, criticism has also emerged from within the opposition. Senior Congress leader Margaret Alva urged restraint on international stages, while allies from the TMC, SP and RJD questioned the optics. As arrests mount and charges intensify, the episode has sparked debate over dissent, discipline and leadership within the opposition bloc.