Shirtless Stunt Or Democratic Protest? Congress Faces Heat After AI Summit

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 24, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 24, 2026, 5:16 PM IST

A shirtless protest by the Indian Youth Congress at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi has triggered a major political storm. The demonstration, held at Bharat Mandapam, targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prompting sharp criticism from the BJP. Addressing a rally in Meerut, the Prime Minister accused the Congress of indulging in “naked politics” and said the party was digging its own grave. Several opposition allies distanced themselves from the protest, while leaders like Margaret Alva defended it as a democratic right. With arrests made, the controversy continues to intensify.

