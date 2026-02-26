“Short, Powerful, Emotional”: Netanyahu Says Modi Visit Moved Israel And Set Stage For Future

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit as brief yet extraordinarily productive and deeply moving. Speaking after Modi’s address at the Knesset, Netanyahu said the speech left Israel emotional while also inspiring forward-looking cooperation. He highlighted shared ambitions in innovation, citing ideas like precision agriculture and “precision education” powered by AI. Stressing that the future belongs to innovators, Netanyahu said India and Israel, as ancient civilizations, are determined to seize that future together. He announced plans for a government-to-government meeting and spoke warmly of the personal bond and enduring friendship between the two nations.