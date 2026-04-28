“Sikkim’s Cleanliness Amazed Me”: PM Modi Praises State’s Pristine Roads And Green Spirit

Addressing the closing ceremony of Sikkim’s 50th Year of Statehood celebrations in Gangtok, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly praised the state’s extraordinary cleanliness, environmental consciousness, and deep respect for nature. Reflecting on his roadshow journey, PM Modi said he was deeply impressed by the spotless roads, fresh air, and the absence of filth across Sikkim. He lauded the people of Sikkim as true guardians of nature and powerful brand ambassadors of cleanliness and sustainability. His remarks highlighted Sikkim’s unique identity as a model green state, showcasing how public awareness, civic responsibility, and environmental pride can together create a cleaner, healthier, and more beautiful India.