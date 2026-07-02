Silver Supply Crisis In India? Physical Market Premiums Rise As Imports Slow

Silver prices have corrected in recent weeks, but the physical market tells a different story. Kunal Shah, Head of Commodity Research at Nirmal Bang, says the decline is driven by global macro factors rather than weak demand in India. He notes that physical silver is still trading at a premium, while import restrictions are tightening future supplies. Although large imports in previous months have ensured adequate inventory for now, Shah believes the domestic supply situation could worsen if imports remain constrained. Watch the full discussion to understand why the long-term outlook for silver remains positive despite the recent price correction.