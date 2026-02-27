SIM Binding Rule Sparks Legal Battle Between Govt And WhatsApp, Telegram

A major legal standoff is unfolding as messaging platforms push back against the government’s mandatory SIM binding rule. From March 1, apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal must ensure user accounts remain linked to an active SIM card, failing which services could stop functioning. The government says the move is aimed at curbing cyber fraud and digital scams. However, an industry body representing major tech firms has challenged the directive, arguing that telecom laws apply to operators, not OTT platforms, and calling the order legally excessive With the compliance deadline ending February 28, the confrontation could reshape how global messaging apps operate in India.