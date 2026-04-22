“Since Trump Became President…”: Rajnath Singh’s Remark Sparks Laughter In Germany

Speaking to the Indian diaspora in Germany, Rajnath Singh said he always tries to meet Indians living abroad to understand local conditions and share updates about India. Calling it his first-ever visit to Germany, Singh said he had visited the United States seven or eight times, including twice since Donald Trump became President again. His remark drew laughter from the audience, prompting him to smile and say, “I do not understand why you are laughing.” Singh later praised Germany’s global credibility and strong economy, calling it one of the world’s top three economies. He also credited the Indian diaspora for contributing to Germany’s growth and thanked those who attended despite it being a working day.