Six Of Seven New UP Airports Shut, Crores Spent Under UDAN Scheme Now Under Fire

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 24, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 24, 2026, 11:07 AM IST

What was projected as a new era of aviation in Uttar Pradesh now appears largely grounded. An RTI reply from the Airports Authority of India reveals that out of seven new airports that began commercial operations in 2021, six have stopped regular flights, with only Ayodhya remaining operational. Airports in Azamgarh, Aligarh, Moradabad, Kushinagar and Chitrakoot, built with hundreds of crores under the UDAN scheme, are now mostly non-functional. Technical issues, low visibility, and lack of airline interest have stalled operations, raising questions over planning, execution and the future of regional connectivity in the state.

