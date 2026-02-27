Business Today
Sixteen Deals And A Strategic Leap: PM Modi & Israeli PM Netanyahu Redefine Bilateral Ties

  New Delhi,
  Feb 27, 2026,
  Updated Feb 27, 2026, 2:24 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have elevated India–Israel relations to a Special Strategic Partnership. Sixteen agreements were signed, alongside eleven key announcements and twenty-seven bilateral outcomes. Defence remains central, with joint research, co-development and co-production initiatives. India reiterated zero tolerance for terror, while Netanyahu praised India’s governance model and announced a Government-to-Government meeting in India soon. Modi also paid tribute at Yad Vashem and met President Isaac Herzog. From defence to digital cooperation, the partnership signals a decisive strategic deepening between the two democracies.

