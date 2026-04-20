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Sky Rescue: Gulf Air To Resume Flights As MEA Prioritizes Safety Of Indian Seafarers!

Sky Rescue: Gulf Air To Resume Flights As MEA Prioritizes Safety Of Indian Seafarers!

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 20, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 20, 2026, 5:46 PM IST

Amid rising tensions in West Asia,Joint Secretary (Gulf) at the Ministry of External Affairs, Aseem Mahajan said India’s missions and ports across the region are operating round-the-clock helplines to assist Indian nationals. He said special focus is being given to consular services, travel support and the welfare of Indian seafarers to ensure their safe and unimpeded movement. Mahajan said Gulf Air plans to resume limited flights between India and Bahrain soon. So far, 2,423 Indians have been evacuated from Iran and Azerbaijan, while authorities are also helping Indian citizens travel back from Jordan and Egypt.

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