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“Smaller People Must Invest”: Gadkari Pushes Wealth Decentralisation To Boost India’s Growth

“Smaller People Must Invest”: Gadkari Pushes Wealth Decentralisation To Boost India’s Growth

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 24, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 24, 2026, 2:59 PM IST

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari highlighted significant progress in infrastructure development, stating that key environmental, railway, and land acquisition clearances have been streamlined, allowing projects to move faster. He emphasised that improved coordination has reduced delays and risks, accelerating highway construction across the country. Gadkari also stressed the importance of decentralizing wealth through public participation in investments, including infrastructure bonds, to benefit small investors and retirees. Citing projects like the Dwarka Expressway, he underlined how highways drive economic growth, boost real estate, generate employment, and deliver multi-fold returns to the economy.

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