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Sophia Robot Performs Live With Orchestra In Hong Kong AI Concert

Sophia Robot Performs Live With Orchestra In Hong Kong AI Concert

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 30, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 30, 2026, 1:17 PM IST

Humanoid robot Sophia has made history by joining a live orchestra on stage in Hong Kong for her first-ever classical music performance. In a groundbreaking AI-themed concert, Sophia merged cutting-edge robotics with traditional art, symbolizing the growing relationship between artificial intelligence and creative expression. The event showcased how innovation is reshaping classical performance, with Sophia’s appearance raising big questions about the future of music, technology, and human creativity. As AI increasingly enters artistic spaces once dominated by people, this concert highlighted both excitement and debate over whether machines can truly become performers. Sophia’s Hong Kong debut wasn’t just a tech spectacle—it was a cultural moment exploring how robotics and art can coexist. In this video, we break down Sophia’s performance, audience reactions, and what this means for the future of AI in entertainment.

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