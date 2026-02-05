Spain Bans Social Media For Kids The Age Of Under-16: Musk Calls PM "Tyrant" & "Fascist"

Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez announced a groundbreaking bill to ban social media access (TikTok, Instagram, X/Twitter) for children under 16, requiring strict age verification systems—not just checkboxes, but real barriers. Speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, he slammed platforms as a "digital Wild West" full of addiction, abuse, porn, manipulation, and violence. The plan includes: holding tech executives criminally liable for failing to remove hate speech/illegal content, making algorithm manipulation to amplify harm a crime, and creating a "hate & polarization footprint" tracker. Conservatives back it for child protection (parents & UNICEF involved), but far-right Vox calls it censorship. Elon Musk exploded on X, branding Sánchez a "tyrant," "traitor," "Dirty Sanchez" , and "true fascist totalitarian." This follows Australia's under-16 ban and similar moves eyed by UK, France, Greece. Could deactivate hundreds of thousands of teen accounts in Spain—teens upset, parents relieved. Is this vital safeguarding or state overreach? Watch for full breakdown, reactions, and global implications!