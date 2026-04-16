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Special Parliament Session | Muslim Women Quota Sparks Showdown | Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

Special Parliament Session | Muslim Women Quota Sparks Showdown | Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 16, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 16, 2026, 2:01 PM IST

A fiery exchange unfolded in Parliament as Akhilesh Yadav and Amit Shah locked horns during the debate on the Women’s Reservation Bill. Akhilesh Yadav demanded separate reservation for Muslim women, raising questions on inclusivity, while Amit Shah firmly rejected the proposal, calling it unconstitutional. The debate intensified further on the issue of caste-based census, with Akhilesh pressing for clarity and Shah responding that the process is already underway. From reservation politics to census commitments, this high-voltage face-off captures the sharp ideological divide and sets the tone for a larger political battle ahead.

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