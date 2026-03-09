“Spend Six Months In India”: Piyush Goyal’s Advice To Students From Developed Nations

Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the future of global economic growth lies in developing nations like India, emphasizing that exposure to emerging economies can shape a more balanced global perspective. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, he noted that students from developed countries could gain valuable real-world experience by spending time in India and understanding the challenges faced by developing societies. Goyal praised the dialogue as a major global platform bringing together high-level leaders and thinkers. He also highlighted the importance of such engagements in strengthening international trust, expanding trade ties, and preparing for upcoming discussions at the World Trade Organization ministerial meeting.