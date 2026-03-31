Stalin Vs Vijay: Tamil Nadu Sees Massive Show Of Strength In High-Stakes Three-Way Poll Battle

Tamil Nadu’s political arena heats up as a fierce three-way contest takes shape. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin filed his nomination from Kolathur, showcasing his stronghold with massive support. Actor-turned-politician Vijay entered the fray from Perambur, drawing huge crowds and directly challenging the DMK. With AIADMK also in the race, the contest is tighter than ever. Vijay’s campaign banks on fresh faces and mass appeal, while Stalin relies on continuity and legacy. As both leaders display strength on the ground, voters now face a crucial choice between change and stability in this high-stakes electoral battle.