Starlink Renews India Push With 30,000-Satellite Plan Amid Regulatory Clearance Hurdles

Elon Musk’s Starlink has reportedly renewed its push to enter India’s satellite communications market by reapplying for regulatory approval for a large satellite constellation. The proposed network could involve nearly 30,000 satellites and technology aimed at connecting phones directly to satellites. Business Today’s Aishwarya Patil explains the regulatory challenges surrounding Starlink’s India entry, including approvals from IN-SPACe and telecom licensing requirements. The company’s earlier application reportedly faced hurdles, while questions around documentation, clearances, and national security remain important factors. Starlink’s potential entry could also intensify competition in India’s rapidly developing satellite communications and telecom market.