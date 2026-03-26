Statehood Vs Jobs: Key Issues Driving Puducherry’s Political Battle This Election

Puducherry, a Union Territory with around 9 lakh voters, is witnessing a strong political push for statehood ahead of elections. Despite having an elected government, leaders across parties argue that limited powers and dependence on the Union Government have slowed development. From delays in legislation approval to lack of financial autonomy, statehood remains the biggest demand. Alongside governance issues, unemployment is a major concern, with educated youth struggling for high-paying jobs. Political parties are promising solutions through industrial growth, tourism, and new sectors like semiconductors. As elections approach, statehood and job creation are emerging as key deciding factors for voters.