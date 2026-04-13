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Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Deepens After U.S.–Iran Talks Collapse | Face-Off Intensifies

Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Deepens After U.S.–Iran Talks Collapse | Face-Off Intensifies

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 13, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 13, 2026, 2:10 PM IST

As talks in Islamabad collapse, the spotlight shifts to the Strait of Hormuz—the lifeline of global oil. Iran insists the blockade stays, while the United States pushes to reopen it, even by force. Donald Trump signals aggressive action, as mine-clearing operations and naval deployments intensify. Beneath the waters, thousands of sea mines turn the strait into a silent battlefield. Despite tensions, a few tankers have passed—offering a fragile glimpse of movement. But with blockade vs counter-blockade unfolding, the world watches anxiously.

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