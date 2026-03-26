Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Deepens As US Prepares High-Risk Plan Against Iran Threats

As the West Asia conflict nears one month, tensions remain high with no diplomatic breakthrough in sight. The focus has now shifted to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route. The United States is preparing a high-risk, multi-phase plan to reopen the strait, involving strikes on Iranian assets, mine-clearing operations, and escorting oil tankers. However, Iran’s layered defences- missiles, drones, naval mines, and swarm boats pose serious challenges. Despite intensified U.S. strikes, threats persist. Any ground operation could be prolonged and costly, with global trade and security hanging in the balance as the situation continues to escalate.