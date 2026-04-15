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Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Deepens | US-Iran Blockade Showdown

Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Deepens | US-Iran Blockade Showdown

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 15, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 15, 2026, 4:36 PM IST

The crisis in the Strait of Hormuz intensifies as tensions between the United States and Iran escalate into a dangerous blockade standoff. Nearly 50 days into the West Asia conflict, this crucial oil shipping route has become the epicentre of a high-stakes power play. Iran tightens control over key shipping lanes, pushing global crude prices higher, while the US responds with naval restrictions on Iran-bound vessels. Donald Trump defends the move, calling it necessary to counter “global blackmail.” Meanwhile, nuclear negotiations remain deadlocked, with both sides holding firm on their demands. As red lines harden, the Hormuz crisis threatens global energy security, raising fears of a wider escalation with far-reaching economic consequences.

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