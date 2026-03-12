Strait Of Hormuz Turns Warzone As Tankers Hit And US Warships Strike Iranian Boats

The battle in West Asia is now spreading from the skies to the seas. The Strait of Hormuz- the world’s most critical oil chokepoint has become the latest flashpoint in the escalating conflict. Nearly 20–25 percent of global crude oil passes through this narrow waterway, making any disruption a major threat to global energy markets. A Thai cargo vessel was struck by a projectile near Oman, leaving the ship engulfed in smoke before its crew was rescued. The United States says it has launched strikes against Iranian mine-laying boats to keep shipping lanes open, while President Donald Trump has issued a warning to Tehran. With reports of attacks on oil tankers and naval clashes intensifying, tensions in the Gulf are rising putting global trade and energy security at serious risk.