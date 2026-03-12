Business Today
Business News
Strait Of Hormuz Turns Warzone As Tankers Hit And US Warships Strike Iranian Boats

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 12, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 12, 2026, 2:45 PM IST

The battle in West Asia is now spreading from the skies to the seas. The Strait of Hormuz- the world’s most critical oil chokepoint has become the latest flashpoint in the escalating conflict. Nearly 20–25 percent of global crude oil passes through this narrow waterway, making any disruption a major threat to global energy markets. A Thai cargo vessel was struck by a projectile near Oman, leaving the ship engulfed in smoke before its crew was rescued. The United States says it has launched strikes against Iranian mine-laying boats to keep shipping lanes open, while President Donald Trump has issued a warning to Tehran. With reports of attacks on oil tankers and naval clashes intensifying, tensions in the Gulf are rising putting global trade and energy security at serious risk.

