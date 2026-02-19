Business Today
Stranded, Hungry, Humiliated: Pakistan Hockey Players Cook, Clean As Federation Abandons Them

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 19, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 19, 2026, 5:08 PM IST

Members of the Pakistan national hockey team were left stranded and humiliated during their tour of Australia, exposing deep mismanagement within the Pakistan Hockey Federation. Instead of training or resting, players reportedly spent up to 15 hours on pavements in Sydney without food, money, or hotel access. With no funds available, they washed their own utensils, prepared meals, and cleaned rooms and bathrooms. Allegations emerged that officials pressured players to lie during damage control. The neglect allegedly continued after their return to Lahore, with no travel arrangements provided. The team captain has since called for an overhaul, saying honest leadership is essential to save Pakistan hockey from further embarrassment.

